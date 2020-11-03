Foreign fund selling of Malaysia’s equities eases in October

Maybank Investment Bank said the amount was behind Thailand’s US$701 million, Vietnam’s US$324 million and Indonesia’s US$252 million but was slightly ahead of the Philippines’ US$156 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Foreign selling of Malaysia’s equities tapered to RM700 million (US$160 million) in October 2020 from RM2 billion in September.

Maybank Investment Bank said the amount was behind Thailand’s US$701 million, Vietnam’s US$324 million and Indonesia’s US$252 million but was slightly ahead of the Philippines’ US$156 million.

It said for the period of January to October 2020, foreign net sell of Malaysia’s equities stood at US$5.4 billion behind Thailand’s US$9.5 billion but was ahead of Indonesia’s US$3.2 billion and the Philippines’ US$2.2 billion.

“Out of the 21 trading days in October, foreign investors were net sellers on 11 days. Cumulative foreign outflow for January to October 2020 rose to RM23.1 billion (while) cumulative foreign net sell since early-2010 (post Global Financial Crisis) until end-October 2020 inched up to RM31.3 billion,” it said in a research note today. — Bernama