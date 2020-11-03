Bursa Malaysia slips into red at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.44 point to 1,465.02 after opening 2.65 points better at 1,469.11. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red at mid-morning due to a lack of fresh leads that could drive the market higher.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.44 point to 1,465.02 after opening 2.65 points better at 1,469.11.

However, market breadth remained positive with gainers overtaking losers 575 to 284, while 373 counters were unchanged, 897 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.28 billion units worth RM1.49 billion.

Supermax warrant led the top losers list after falling 92 sen to RM5.58, followed by KL Kepong and Nestle as each declined by 20 sen to RM21.60 and RM139.60, respectively.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM7.00, Hartalega erased two sen to RM17.82, Petronas Chemicals decreased six sen to RM5.90 and IHH Healthcare went down four sen to RM5.02.

Tenaga rose nine sen to RM9.69, Petronas Gas added six sen to RM15.86 while Top Glove was unchanged at RM8.39.

Of the actives, GD Express Carrier fell 6.5 sen to 42.5 sen, XOX was half-a-sen higher at 13 sen, Mah Sing gained nine sen to 97 sen and Vortex Consolidated remained unchanged at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 21.97 points to 10,548.00, the FBMT 100 Index was 14.63 points better at 10,398.21 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 31.34 points to 12,717.35.

Meanwhile, the FBM 70 went up 116.19 points to 13,856.98 and the FBM ACE was 146.89 points firmer at 9,693.29.

The Financial Services Index rose 9.23 points to 11,967.43, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.02 of-a-point better at 141.67 and the Plantation Index gained 5.94 points to 6,836.44. — Bernama