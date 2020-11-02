Google-Lazada partnership offers free courses to online sellers

In a statement today, Google said the partnership aims to provide retailers with more educational resources to improve their online presence.. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Google and Lazada have announced a partnership offering free training courses for online sellers that will equip them with digital skills to help their businesses grow.

In a statement today, Google said the partnership aims to provide retailers with more educational resources to improve their online presence.

Google Singapore country director Ben King said they have committed to train three millions SME workers in Southeast Asia on digital skills and already provided training to two millions individuals.

“E-commerce has become an integral part of daily life for millions of Southeast Asians, and with more people shopping from home, we want to empower small businesses with the skills to thrive in this online environment,” he said.

The free online short courses provided by Lazada University, as well as interactive mini courses via Google Primer app can be accessed through Grow with Google site.

It will also enable Lazada merchants to access the co-created content directly on Lazada University portal with curriculum tailored for each country.

Meanwhile, Lazada regional head of seller growth and engagement Jon Chin said the partnership could help equip sellers with digital skills in a short period of time, which will enable them to tap into online opportunities and ride on year-end holiday season to boost their sale.

“We are also delighted to be partnering with Google on this initiative, which comes at just the right time, ahead of year-end mega shopping festivals like 11.11 and 12.12,” he said. — Bernama