EON unveils new logo, announces nine Proton dealerships nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Proton cars distributor, Edaran Otomobil Nasional Bhd (EON) has unveiled a new logo for the brand, marking the inclusion of Proton as a new marque under their stable.

“The new logo is a total departure from EON’s previous logo,” the company said in a statement today.

Additionally, EON also announced that the company now owns nine dealerships, which were previously owned by Proton Edar Sdn Bhd.

This includes four 4S (sales, service, spares and spray) centres and three 3S outlets.

Four of the branches are located in the central region, and two branches each in Johor and Penang, it said.

“With Proton making a strong comeback with a new and revised model range, EON is well-positioned to take advantage of the popularity of the national car.

“The addition of Proton to the EON stable adds further sheen to the list of brands the company manages.” it said.

Currently, EON also sells German marques, Audi and Volkswagen, as well as Japan’s Mitsubishi range. — Bernama