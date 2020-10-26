Volatile morning trading pushes Bursa Malaysia to red

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red following a volatile morning trading session. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red following a volatile morning trading session, weighed by concerns over the economic outlook as well as Budget 2021.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.70 points to 1,486.94 from Friday’s close of 1,494.64.

On the scoreboard, losers overtook gainers 705 to 242, while 403 counters were unchanged, 820 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.48 billion units worth RM2.52 billion.

The ACE market and the healthcare index were the biggest decliners during the session, falling by 3.33 per cent and 1.60 per cent, respectively.

The ACE market dip was due to the fall in tech counters, while the healthcare index was affected by the declines in glove counters, Top Glove, Hartalega and Supermax.

Top Glove shed 22 sen to RM8.48 and Hartalega erased 32 sen to RM17.00 due to profit taking, while Supermax dipped 43 sen to RM8.84.

All three counters led the list of top losers during the morning trading session, followed by Petronas Dagangan which shed 28 sen to RM17.26.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 62.99 points to 10,764.24, the FBMT 100 Index declined 61.95 points to 10,569.68 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 86.56 points to 12,867.55.

The FBM 70 reduced 110.96 points to 14,147.38 and the FBM ACE sank 353.43 points to 10,253.33.

The Financial Services Index was 61.69 points down to 12,297.47, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.13 of-a-point to 144.23, while the Plantation Index bucked the trend by adding 45.13 points to 6,900.13. — Bernama