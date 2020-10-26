Bursa Malaysia’s small cap stocks downtrend persists, KLCI in negative territory

Selling in small capital stocks on Bursa Malaysia continued to persist when the market resumed after lunch break — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Selling in small capital stocks on Bursa Malaysia continued to persist when the market resumed after lunch break, while the benchmark index remained in the negative territory.

At mid-afternoon, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 11.09 points to 1,483.55 from Friday’s close of 1,494.64.

On the scoreboard, losers surpassed gainers 785 to 221, while 382 counters were unchanged, 781 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.93 billion units worth RM2.85 billion.

The ACE market and the healthcare index were the biggest decliners during the session, falling by 3.92 per cent and 2.25 per cent, respectively.

The ACE market dip was due to the fall in tech and consumer counters, while the healthcare index was affected by the declines in glove counters, namely Top Glove, Hartalega and Supermax.

Top Glove shed 24 sen to RM8.46 and Hartalega erased 44 sen to RM16.88 due to profit taking, while Supermax dipped 46 sen to RM8.81.

The decline in Top Glove and Hartalega had dragged the composite index down by 8.1 points.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 91.98 points to 10,735.25, the FBMT 100 Index declined 86.91 points to 10,544.72 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 126.75 points to 12,827.36.

The FBM 70 reduced 147.83 points to 14,110.51 and the FBM ACE shed 416.45 points to 10,190.32.

The Financial Services Index was 79.73 points down to 12,279.43, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.61 of-a-point to 143.75, while the Plantation Index bucked the trend by adding 36.93 points to 6,891.93. — Bernama