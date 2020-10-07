Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

At 9.05am, the local currency was traded at 4.1550/1640 versus the greenback compared with 4.1500/1570 at yesterday’s close. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The ringgit weakened in early trade against the US dollar today as demand for the US dollar as safe-haven returned, a dealer said.

AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the US dollar safe-haven demand will likely thwart any near-term bullish ambitions with the oil prices falling and risk unsettled after US President Donald Trump iced the stimulus deal.

“With the Chinese yuan slightly backpedaling overnight, I expect the ringgit to trade on the defensive mode,” he said.

At 9.05am, the local currency was traded at 4.1550/1640 versus the greenback compared with 4.1500/1570 at yesterday’s close.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0491/0568 from 3.0521/0577 on Tuesday, improved against the British pound to 5.3500/3624 from 5.3821/3929 and it was slightly higher against the euro to 4.8742/8865 from 4.8879/8974.

However, the local currency inched down versus the yen to 3.9321/9417 from 3.9303/9373 previously. — Bernama