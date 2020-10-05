Maybank launches online appointment management system

Group chief executive officer of Community Financial Services, Datuk John Chong said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Maybank had to change the way its branches operate and had been working on a solution which priotises customers’ safety. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Maybank has launched Maybank EzyQ, an online appointment management system for its customers, making it the first bank in Malaysia to introduce such a facility to provide customers with a full suite of banking services.

Group chief executive officer of Community Financial Services, Datuk John Chong said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Maybank had to change the way its branches operate and had been working on a solution which priotises customers’ safety.

“This led to the introduction of Maybank EzyQ, which we hope will bring better experience and convenience to our customers,” he said in a statement today.

With Maybank EzyQ, customers can now make appointments online ahead of their visits to the bank’s branches or Premier Wealth Centres (PWCs) nationwide via the Maybank2u website.

Customers may select their preferred date and time slot for the branch or PWC they wish to visit, as well as the type of services they would like to perform such as account opening, debit card enquiries and product advisory.

Additionally, customers can also make an appointment via Maybank EzyQ as early as one business day in advance and up to 10 business days ahead of the scheduled date.

Under the first phase of its implementation, customers will be able to use Maybank EzyQ to make appointments to visit close to 90 Maybank branches and PWCs nationwide.

The bank plans to roll out Maybank EzyQ to cover its entire branch network by early next year.

“While customers can still walk in without an appointment, the bank encourages them to utilise Maybank EzyQ and make an appointment ahead to lessen waiting time and prioritise personal safety,” Maybank said.

Meanwhile, customers who require repayment assistance on their loans/financing following the end of the moratorium can use Maybank EzyQ to schedule their appointments with the bank’s financial advisors.

In anticipation of additional applications, the bank’s branches nationwide (except for those in the Red Zones and those which are temporarily closed) will remain open until 7pm up to October 9, 2020.

Appointments can also be made for account opening services, debit card issuance and replacements, loan and investment advisory, Premier Wealth services and other banking services. — Bernama