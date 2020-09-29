AEON Credit’s net profit improves 5.5pc to RM51.8m in Q2

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Consumer financing provider AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd’s net profit edged up 5.5 per cent to RM51.81 million in the second quarter ended Aug 31, 2020, compared with RM49.13 million in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue fell 10 per cent to RM363.97 million from RM404.45 million previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said total transaction and financing volume in the quarter under review declined 38.4 per cent to RM962.39 million while gross financing receivables increased RM662.84 million to RM10.25 billion compared to Aug 31, 2019.

It said non-performing loans (NPL) ratio stood at 1.95 per cent as of Aug 31, 2020, compared with two per cent a year ago while other income was recorded at RM41.69 million for the quarter, mainly comprising bad debts recovered and insurance commission.

For the six-month period, net profit went down to RM78.09 million from RM133.73 million in the same period last year while revenue slipped to RM753.84 million from RM783.03 million previously.

Going forward, it said the company had taken actions to put the necessary measures in place to face the imminent challenges further to the implementation of additional measures directed by Bank Negara Malaysia to assist borrowers and customers experiencing financial constraints due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

AEON Credit Service said the ongoing pandemic was expected to have a negative bearing on the company’s financial performance and results for the financial year.

“The extent of the financial impact on the company is difficult to assess at this time in light of prevailing uncertainties over the severity and when the pandemic will end,” it said.

It added that the company would continue to closely monitor and assess the inherent credit risk in its financing portfolio, with focus of action being on enhancement of asset quality, prudent cost and cash management and improvement on financial and operational efficiencies by leveraging on its positive business fundamentals and extensive customer reach.

AEON Credit Service declared an interim dividend of 9.2 sen per share for the financial year ending Feb 28, 2021, to be paid on Nov 5, 2020, with the total amount payable being RM23.48 million. — Bernama