Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today on sustained buying interest after Malaysia was retained on the Watch List of the FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index.

As at 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.92 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 1,507.72.

The index opened 7.15 points higher at 1,507.95.

Overall market breadth also remained positive with gainers surpassing losers 484 to 427, while 425 counters were unchanged, 745 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.72 billion units worth RM2.77 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM7.10, Top Glove jumped 21 sen to RM8.76, TNB advanced eight sen to RM10.90, Hartalega surged RM1.04 to RM16.94, Petronas Chemicals advanced six sen to RM5.40 and Public Bank declined eight sen to RM15.44.

Among the actives, Advance Synergy rose 1.5 sen to 18.5 sen, Malayan United gained one sen to 13 sen, Careplus, Pegasus Heights and Lambo were flat at RM3.15, 2.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively, while both MTouche and Sapura Energy edged down half-a-sen to six sen and 10.5 sen, respectively, and Kanger International eased one sen to 22.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index appreciated 55.58 points to 10,825.08 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened 104.64 points to 12,934.66.

The FBM 70 advanced 92.97 points to 14,010.99, the FBMT 100 Index was 54.40 points higher at 10,653.49 and the FBM ACE shed 214.45 points to 10,019.29.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 9.22 points to 12,326.22, the Plantation Index eased 40.34 points to 7,031.41, and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.02 point to 133.22. — Bernama