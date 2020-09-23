Bursa Malaysia remains broadly lower mid-afternoon

File picture shows an investor monitoring stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters, July 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained broadly lower at mid-afternoon, in line with regional markets amidst weak market sentiment.

As at 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gave up 10.23 points, or 0.68 per cent to 1,495.55.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 913 to 198, while 310 counters were unchanged, 668 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.37 billion units worth RM3.14 billion.

Heavyweights Hartalega advanced 24 sen to RM14.30, Digi was flat at RM4.05, Maybank eased two sen to RM7.18, Top Glove and TNB fell six sen each to RM7.97 and RM10.96, respectively, while Public Bank shed 20 sen to RM15.66.

Among the actives, Advance Synergy rose four sen to 16.5 sen, Solution Group bagged 1.5 sen to 70.5 sen, Pegasus Heights was flat at 2.5 sen, Kanger International was 3.5 sen easier at 27.5 sen, Pasukhas trimmed three sen to 9.5 sen and XOX reduced one sen to 17.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 84.95 points to 10,725.17 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index narrowed 91.53 points to 12,712.88.

The FBM 70 discounted 117.68 points to 13,833.77, the FBMT 100 Index was 76.61 points easier at 10,555.21 and the FBM ACE shed 466.71 points to 10,319.79.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 102.67 points to 12,456.95, the Plantation Index eased 55.52 points to 7,067.15, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.91 point to 133.56. — Bernama