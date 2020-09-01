MPOB optimistic of further rise in crude palm oil price

MPOB Chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said this is due to continued demand from affected importing countries, including India. — Reuters pic

BANGI, Sept 1 — The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is optimistic that the crude palm oil (CPO) price will continue to increase from the current RM2,800 per tonne level despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said this is due to continued demand from affected importing countries, including India.

“The government’s role is important in ensuring good diplomatic relations and the continuity of the country’s export. And with India re-importing CPO from our country, we are confident that the local palm oil products will regain its place among the international community,” he told the media at a ceremony to promote Vitamin R Tokotrienol with MPOB staff here today.

According to news report, last year, India imported 4.4 million tonnes palm oil from Malaysia of its total 9.0 million tonnes palm oil imports.

In his speech, Ahmad Jazlan said vitamin E in palm oils contained almost 70 per cent tokotrienol and 30 per cent tokoferol which is ideal in terms of chemical structure for human health.

He said efforts to expand the market for tokotrienol products had to slow down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had lined up promotional activities overseas but had to halt them at this moment. We hope when the border is reopen and promotional tours resume, we can continue the tours, especially to Europe, China and the US,” he added.

At the event, vitamin E Tokotrienol products were handed over to MPOB staff and retirees at a discounted price.

The Vitamin E, which was developed using MPOB’s technology, has been commercialised by Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd under the brand Natrio TRI.E Tocotrienols and Sarawak Oil Plan Bhd under the brand T3 Super Vitamin Concentrates.

Tokotrienol products could also be found via Davos Life E3 Complete products produced by KLK Oleo and Tocovid SupraBio produced by Hovid. — Bernama