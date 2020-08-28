Pharmaniaga appoints Zulkarnain Md Eusope as new managing director

Pharmaniaga in a statement today said Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope brings over 27 years of experience in multiple fields such as engineering, corporate planning, fundraising, and mergers and acquisitions. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 ― Pharmaniaga Berhad (Pharmaniaga) has appointed Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope as the company's new managing director effective September 1.

Pharmaniaga in a statement today said Zulkarnain brings over 27 years of experience in multiple fields such as engineering, corporate planning, fundraising, and mergers and acquisitions.

The statement said Zulkarnain began his career in 1991 as an electrical engineer with Tenaga Nasional Bhd before joining EPE Power Corporation Bhd as project manager.

“In 2001, Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) recruited Zulkarnain as project coordinator specialising in engineering-related projects and led the international business development unit for the Middle East/South Africa (MESA) and South Asia regions,” it said.

Later in 2006, Zulkarnain joined international energy company Empire Energy Corp and served as a senior vice president to focus on restructuring distressed power plant projects in South East Asia.

“His task was to develop coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and lead the strategic efforts to acquire the Indonesian company.

“In 2010, Zulkarnain became the commercial and corporate advisor for various companies, providing strategic business development and also advisory services,” it said.

Pharmaniaga said Zulkarnain then joined Felcra Bhd in 2014 as chief investment officer, becoming chief executive officer two years later before leaving the company in October 2018.

Zulkarnain is currently a board member of Daya Materials Bhd and Institute of Plantation Management.

“He is a well-developed professional with a good network with various government ministries in Malaysia and also an adjunct professor at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan,” it said.

Pharmaniaga also announced that its chief operating officer (COO) Mohamed Iqbal Abdul Rahman has been promoted to deputy managing director effective September 1.

Mohamed Iqbal joined Pharmaniaga in 2011 as director of information technology before he was promoted to the COO post in 2012.

“As the COO, he is responsible for the overall operations of the company.

“With more than 32 years of experience, mainly in systems improvement and operations management, he successfully spearheaded the implementation of a business intelligence system and robotic process automation, which led to significant improvements to the company’s logistics operations,” said the statement. ― Bernama