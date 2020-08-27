African Development Bank re-elects Akinwumi Adesina as president

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, speaks on the sidelines Tony Elumelu Foundation 2019 Entrepreneurship Forum in Abuja, Nigeria July 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

ABIDJAN, Aug 27 — The African Development Bank (AfDB) said today its board had re-elected Akinwumi Adesina for a second five-year term as AfDB president.

The Abidjan-based bank conducted the vote to reappoint Adesina during its annual meeting today, which is being held via video link.

Adesina, who was running unopposed, gained 100 per cent of votes cast, the bank said in a statement.

His reappointment comes after the bank’s ethics committee and an independent panel investigated whistleblowers’ allegations he had abused his office and cleared him of all wrongdoing in July. — Reuters