June 2020 trade up 2.2pc as movement restrictions gradually lift, says Miti

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The gradual lifting of movement restrictions due to Covid-19 in Malaysia has resulted in an improvement in total trade in June 2020 to RM144.84 billion, up 2.2 per cent from June 2019.

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong said his ministry has been actively promoting the use of digital platforms, exhibitions and business matching that are increasingly relevant under the new normal.

“The Malaysian government has relaxed the regulations on entry of expatriates into our country. Foreign professionals or key management personnel holding the Employment Pass Category One are allowed to enter the country but with strict compliance to the standard operation procedures (SOPs) set by the Immigration Department and the Ministry of Health.” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) here today.

Lim made the remarks when hosting the MCCC delegation led by its president, Datuk Tan Yew Sing.

On the relaxation of travel regulations, Lim said the recently agreed Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) between Malaysia and Singapore will allow travel across the border for essential business and official purposes.

He said the government is also looking into the possibility of introducing a green travel bubble with China and other countries subject to the approval of the health authorities of both countries.

Another proposal being studied by the government is the possibility of allowing travel for Chinese expatriates from provinces or cities in China that have been green-lighted and approved according to the strict SOPs of the health authorities of both countries.

This is due to the fact that China is geographically a large country, he said, adding the government will look into all aspects while actively exploring the possibility of allowing province-to-country travel which will further enhance bilateral trade between both countries in the new normal.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade war have resulted in greater uncertainty for the global economy, there are also business opportunities that arise from the changes.

“For instance, the trade conflict has accelerated the restructuring and relocation of the global supply chain, whereby local industries have to restrategise in order to adapt to the new trends under the new normal,” said Lim.

Meanwhile, Tan said as the trade and economic bridge between the two countries, the MCCC will actively attract China enterprises to invest in Malaysia, including in its small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The MCCC’s first-ever cloud conference, the Malaysia-China Entrepreneurs Conference 2020 (MCEC 2020) which will be held on Oct 20 this year, will bring together elite leaders of various industries and investment agencies as well as officials from government units to share forward-looking approaches, creating more possibilities for enterprises in Malaysia and China.” Tan added. — Bernama