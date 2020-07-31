Huawei asks Germany not to shut it out of building 5G networks, reports Der Spiegel

Deutsche Telekom, the German market leader, has not signed a 5G contract with Huawei but has, under existing agreements, already connected nearly half the population to the superfast mobile technology. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, July 31 — Huawei’s top manager in Germany has appealed to the government not to shut it out of building 5G mobile networks, Der Spiegel said today, after Britain decided to purge the Chinese firm’s equipment from its network on security grounds.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has put off a decision on tougher certification rules until after the summer break, amid pressure from some lawmakers who sympathise with US calls to ban Huawei outright.

“The government’s approach of setting the same, tough security criteria for all is the right way to ensure networks are secure,” Huawei’s representative in Germany, David Wang, told the weekly news magazine.

Germany’s three mobile operators are all customers of Huawei, which has had a presence in the country for 15 years. None have found any evidence to support US allegations that its equipment is unsafe, Wang added.

Britain this month ordered Huawei equipment to be removed from its 5G network by the end of 2027, while France has told operators to rip out Huawei 5G gear by 2028 without announcing a public ban, sources say.

Deutsche Telekom, the German market leader, has not signed a 5G contract with Huawei but has, under existing agreements, already connected nearly half the population to the superfast mobile technology.

Analysts and industry sources say Deutsche Telekom, which opposes a Huawei ban, is seeking to pre-empt such an outcome by rolling out most of its 5G network before a political decision is taken.

Spanish-controlled Telefonica Deutschland said this week it had signed backup 5G contracts with other telecoms vendors to cover the risk that Huawei ends up being barred from the German market. — Reuters