ePenjana: RM50 eWallet credit can be used for online, eHailing, tolls and in-app services

The Ministry of Finance has identified Boost, Grab and Touch‘n Go eWallet as supported platforms for the initiative. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysians can redeem the RM50 eWallet credit starting tomorrow, July 31, 2020. The initiative costs RM750 million and it will benefit approximately 15 million eligible Malaysians. The Ministry of Finance has identified Boost, Grab and Touch ‘n Go eWallet as supported platforms for the initiative.

When the ePenjana programme was announced in June, it was mentioned that the RM50 credit was meant only for offline or physical purchases. This meant that you could use the credit at physical stores only.

No restrictions on purchases

When the ePenjana redemption details were revealed today, turns out that recipients are free to utilise the RM50 credit for pretty much anything including both online and offline purchases. Essentially, the usage is the same as the previous RM30 eTunai Rakyat programme that ran earlier this year.

The ability to use the credit for online and in-app services has been confirmed by Boost, Grab and Touch ‘n Go eWallet. According to Grab, you can spend your RM50 eWallet credit on anything including online shopping and Grab services which include GrabCar, GrabMart and GrabFood deliveries.

Meanwhile, Touch ‘n Go eWallet has also confirmed that users can also utilise their credit for online shopping, in-app payments such as parking and mobile reload, and it even cover tolls that are charged via PayDirect or RFID.

According to Boost, the RM50 can be used for any transactions within the Boost ecosystem except for in-app donations. They confirmed that you can use it to pay at online and offline merchants, pay for utility bills and buy prepaid top ups within the app.

Things you should know

Essentially, the usage of the RM50 is similar to eTunai Rakyat. The only thing you can’t do is to withdraw or transfer the ePenjana credit to another account. The RM50 credit is meant to promote cashless transactions and to boost consumer spending. In addition to the RM50 credit, the eWallet providers will provide additional RM50 value in the form of cash backs, discounts and vouchers.

The ePenjana programme is open to all Malaysians aged 18 years and above with an annual income of less than RM100,000.

What do you need to redeem?

To redeem, you must have one of the three supported eWallets (Boost, Grab, Touch ‘n Go eWallet) and the account must be verified with your IC. You can redeem starting July 31, 2020 from the eWallet and do ensure that you’ve updated the app to the latest version.

You are also required to install the MySejahtera contact tracing app (Android, Huawei, iOS) in order to qualify for the redemption. The MySejahtera app must be updated with your personal details including your IC number.

Take note that that redemption of the RM50 will close on the 24 September and you must utilise your credits by September 30, 2020. Similar to eTunai Rakyat, any unused balance will be forfeited after the program ends. — SoyaCincau