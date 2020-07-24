Bursa Malaysia widens losses at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, dragged down by continuous profit taking.

At 3.01pm, the main index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined by 19.22 points to 1,587.20, erasing yesterday’s gains altogether.

On the overall market, losers surpassed gainers 738 to 299, while 355 counters were unchanged, 608 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.78 billion units worth RM3.50 billion.

The healthcare segment continued to witness the biggest contraction as it declined by 3.12 per cent; led by Hartalega which fell by 34 sen to RM17.66, followed by Top Glove which shrank 66 sen to RM25.46 and main market lister PharmaNiaga, which shed 35 sen to RM3.68.

Of the heavyweights, 25 out of 30 counters were on a downtrend, led by Petronas Chemicals which fell by 17 sen to RM6.24, followed by Petronas Dagangan which was 88 sen sen lower at RM20.68 and Public Bank which declined 22 sen to RM17.70.

Among the actives, Nexgram remained at top after rising 1.5 sen to six sen, backed by the launch of its Covid-19 project with the Malaysian Tourism Council and the contract to sell personal protective equipment in Indonesia.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 122.19 points to 11,260.39, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 122.06 points to 11,103.97 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 151.77 points weaker at 13,078.43.

The FBM 70 declined 106.64 points to 14,168.23 and the FBM ACE was 91.10 points weaker at 7,817.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased by 105.09 points to 13,409.55, the Plantation Index weakened 39.06 points to 7,080.78 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.98 points to 139.64. — Bernama