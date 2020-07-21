CMMT posts RM58.7m net property income for 1H2020

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn Bhd (CMRM), the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust (CMMT), recorded a net property income (NPI) of RM58.7 million for the first half of this year (1H 2020), 43 per cent lower than for the same period last year.

This was mainly attributed to the rental waiver and rental relief granted to affected tenants over the various phases of Malaysia’s movement control order, it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

It said distributable income for 1H 2020 was RM20.8 million and distribution per unit (DPU) was 1.01 sen.

Chairman David Wong said to date, more than 90 per cent of CMMT tenants have reopened and resumed normal trading hours.

“Our focus is on stabilising the portfolio through proactive asset and lease management to build greater resilience in CMMT’s retail ecosystem, in line with the long-term interest of unitholders,” he added. — Bernama