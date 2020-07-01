Prestar bags RM80m Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway contracts

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Manufacturing company Prestar Resources Bhd (Prestar) has bagged contracts worth RM80 million to supply guardrails and accessories for the development and upgrading of the proposed Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Prestar Engineering Sdn Bhd (PESB), today entered into two supply agreements with PANSAR Company Sdn Bhd, and was also awarded contracts from LTC West Gate Sdn Bhd and Kemakmuran 2000 Sdn Bhd to supply and deliver guardrails and accessories for the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Prestar group managing director Datuk Toh Yew Peng said the agreements and contracts are expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings of the company and its group of companies for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2020 and Dec 31, 2021, or until the expiry of the respective agreements and contracts.

“They will cover the supplies of guardrails and accessories until Dec 31, 2021.

“Along with the agreements and contracts, Prestar will deliver guardrails and accessories to four work packages for the Pan Borneo Highway project,” he said in a statement.

The Pan Borneo Highway connects Sarawak and Sabah with Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia. Construction work in the state began in 2015. — Bernama