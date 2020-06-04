Uzma’s subsidiary bags RM12m contract from Pertamina

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Uzma Bhd’s subsidiary, PT Uzma Development Services, has secured a RM12 million contract from Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas company, PT Pertamina.

Uzma Development Services will provide directional drilling and manpower services for the drilling of Pertamina’s Sumatera 1 Exploitation Wells, Uzma said.

“The tenure of the contract is 24 months effective June 3, 2020,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to group earnings for the financial year ending June 30, 2020 and onwards until the expiry of the contract,” it added. — Bernama