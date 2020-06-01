Maybank IB Research trims FY20 earnings for RHB Bank by 2.0pc

Maybank IB Research said RHB’s first quarter 2020 core net profit contracted nine per cent year-on-year, 7.0 per cent quarter-on-quarter to MYR571 million and this being in line with the expectations at 26 per cent of the full-year forecast. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Maybank IB Research has trimmed the financial year 2020 (FY20) earnings for RHB Bank by 2.0 per cent and maintained the FY21/22 forecasts.

In a note today, the research house said RHB’s first quarter 2020 (1Q20) core net profit contracted nine per cent year-on-year (YoY), 7.0 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to MYR571 million and this being in line with the expectations at 26 per cent of the full-year forecast.

“Positively, net interest margin (NIM) was relatively stable, declining just three basis point (bps) QoQ, as were operating expenses.

“On the flip side, Net Order Imbalance Indicator (NOII) declined 16 per cent YoY. Impaired loans rose marginally due to a lumpy default in the corporate property development space, while credit costs increased (partly due to a preemptive provision of RM50 million (one-third of the quarter’s credit cost),” it said.

Maybank IB said it raised the credit cost assumption to 30bps from 27bps for FY20 but maintain 32bps for FY21.

“Positives of the group include its strong capital ratios and decent loan loss coverage of 108 per cent, including regulatory reserves, the latter of which management does not see the need to draw down on,” it said.

Meanwhile, AmInvestment Bank said it fined-tune the 20/21 earnings by +0.4 per cent /-0.8 to reflect slower loan growth of 2.0 per cent or 3.0 per cent and a moderation in deposit growth for RHB Bank.

In a note, it said the 1Q20 earnings at RM571 million, underpinned by flat total income (+0.2 per cent YoY) and higher provisioning for loan losses, which included a RM50 million preemptive provision for the potential impact of Covid-19.

“Outstanding FVTOCI (fair values treatment of derivative instrument) reserves declined to RM937mil in 1Q20 vs. RM1.3bil in 4Q19 attributed to the increase in MGS (Malaysian Government Securities) yields in March 2020 from the selling of securities by foreign investors.

“Nevertheless, the group’s FVTOCI reserves remain higher than most peers,” it said, adding that it will provide opportunities for RHB Bank to further realise gains from sale of bonds in a sustained low interest rate environment to support its non-fund-based income.

Besides, it said loan growth decelerated to 3.6 per cent YoY, supported by mortgages, and SME (small and medium enterprise) and overseas loans, while domestic loan growth expanded by 2.2 per cent YoY, slower than the industry’s growth of 4.0 per cent YoY. — Bernama