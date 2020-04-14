Malaysia’s unemployment rate at 3.3pc as of Feb 2020

In February 2020, the number of those unemployed was 525,200 people, a 2.6-per cent increase compared to the previous month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 14 ― The unemployment rate in February 2020 increased to 3.3 per cent compared to 3.2 per cent in January 2020, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

In February 2020, the number of those unemployed was 525,200 people, a 2.6-per cent increase compared to the previous month.

“The unemployment rate in February 2020 was not influenced by internal shock due to the Covid-19 outbreak and it is expected to affect the March 2020 unemployment rate,” he said in a statement today commenting on the Key Statistics of Labour Force in Malaysia report for February 2020.

Mohd Uzir said the number of labour force in Feb 2020 increased 2.1 per cent to 15.87 million people compared to the same month last year.

During the same period, he said the number of those employed also increased 2.1 per cent to 15.34 million people.

The labour force participation rate in February 2020 dropped 0.2 percentage points to 68.7 per cent compared to the previous month, but increased 0.2 percentage point of 68.5 per cent in February 2019, he said. ― Bernama



