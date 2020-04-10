Mexico says US agreed to make extra 250,000 bpd in oil cuts

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, April 10 — The United States agreed yesterday to make 250,000 barrels per day in additional cuts to oil output to help Mexico make its contribution to global reductions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said today.

Speaking at a news conference, Lopez Obrador said US President Donald Trump had spoken to him yesterday before Mexico said it would cut output by 100,000 barrels per day – less than oil producers had initially wanted it to.

“President Trump said the United States committed to reducing by 250,000 (barrels), on top of what it was going to do, for Mexico, in order to compensate,” he said. — Reuters