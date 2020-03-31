Astro sees uptick in viewership numbers amid MCO

TV viewership for English movies and entertainment jumped over 200 per cent, with complimentary viewing of all movie channels for all Astro customers. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Astro today said it has recorded a considerable increase in viewership during the ongoing movement control order (MCO) period, which started on March 18.

Its TV viewership increased by 43 per cent while daily time spent on the channel rose by 30 per cent since the MCO commenced. TV viewership for English movies and entertainment jumped over 200 per cent, with complimentary viewing of all movie channels for all Astro customers.

“All news channels are also made available for all Astro customers and they registered a 71 per cent increase in TV viewership,” it said in a statement.

Astro noted that during the first five days of the MCO, 5.5 million viewers watched Astro Awani while its website and app registered a 15 per cent and 13 percent increase respectively in unique visitors.

“Astro GO has been well received by all Malaysians with over 78,000 new registrations. Kids shows also dominated viewership on Astro GO during this period.

“Astro’s kids channels garnered a daily average of 4.2 million viewers during the five-day MCO period with Ceria having 35 per cent of the viewing share. Cartoon Network is now made available for preview so that kids can be kept occupied during the MCO,” said the company.

Astro’s digital brands saw their monthly unique visitors rise by 18 per cent, with growth mainly coming from its news brands including Awani, Xuan and Rojak Daily, as well as lifestyle brands such as Rasa, Remaja and Mingguan Wanita.

“We have seen a significant shift in consumer behaviour during the MCO as Malaysians stay home, and this is reflected in the increase in our engagement and traffic. Brands need to change the way they reach out to consumers as Malaysians navigate a ‘new normal’,” said Astro Media Solutions director Wong See Wei.

Astro has also developed a series of messages across its TV, radio, digital platforms to encourage Malaysians to stay at home under the hashtag #dudukrumah, and still enjoy life with their loved ones. Partnering with Etika, Astro is bringing concerts by top Malaysian artists to homes, as well opportunities to take part in challenges to win prizes.

#WONDADiRumah is Malaysia’s first 7-day [email protected] on Astro Ria and Era.je’s IGTV. This is one of the many customised solutions for advertisers who want to stay engaged with their customers during this period.