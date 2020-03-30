China’s Xi says will adjust policies to protect smaller firms from virus impact

A woman wearing a protective mask is seen past a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a street as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Shanghai March 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 30 — Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government will adjust support policies for small and medium-sized firms promptly as the situation develops to protect them from the impact of the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported today.

Xi also said during a Sunday visit to a factory in Ningbo, a city in the eastern Zhejiang province, that Chinese firms should actively resume operation and production even as efforts to control the coronavirus continue, according to the report. — Reuters