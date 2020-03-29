MCO: Miti introduces alternative way to facilitate the endorsement of certificate of origin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) announced that Malaysian companies seeking the endorsement of the Certificate of Origin (CO), can do so through back-office at Menara Miti and its state offices, except for Miti Malacca which will remain close.

This is an alternative CO endorsement under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) schemes other than Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (Atiga) that will take effect from March 30 to April 14, 2020.

This follows the temporary closure of Miti Services Counter at Menara Miti as well as at its state offices during the movement control order (MCO), it said in a statement here, today.

The measure is important to ensure all import and export activities with FTA partner countries and the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) donor countries can be continued, it said.

In addition, Miti emphasised that effective March 18, 2020, it has enforced the utilisation of Atiga e-Form D for Normal, Back-to-Back and Third Country Invoicing application.

This means, no manual endorsement of Certificate of Origin will be done for Atiga Form D.

For more details, companies can email to [email protected]. — Bernama