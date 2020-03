A man wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, walks past a stock market display board showing movements of the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index at a shopping mall in Bangkok March 15, 2020. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 26 — Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note today following a healthy rally, with investors taking profits while also nervously awaiting key US jobless claims data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.74 per cent, or 174.85 points, to close at 23,352.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60 per cent, or 16.68 points, to 2,764.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index eased 0.80 per cent, or 13.70 points, to 1,701.15. — AFP