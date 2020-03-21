Moody’s: Covid-19, oil price shock to lower sovereigns’ economic, fiscal strength

Moody’s Investors Service said as with other sectors, it will adjust ratings to reflect changes in credit risk profiles that it considers to be unlikely to fully recover within the next few years, and those with higher default risk. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Covid-19 outbreak and the related oil price shock will lower sovereigns’ economic and fiscal strength, increase weaker sovereigns’ vulnerability to shifts in sentiment and expose weaknesses in domestic and international institutions, says Moody’s Investors Service.

In a report yesterday, the rating agency said as with other sectors, it will adjust ratings to reflect changes in credit risk profiles that it considers to be unlikely to fully recover within the next few years, and those with higher default risk.

“Moody’s currently assumes that the crisis, however severe, will be relatively short-lived and that growth will resume in the second half of the year. In that scenario, given their particular credit strengths, the rating implications of the crisis for global sovereigns are likely to be relatively limited,” it said.

Moody’s senior vice president and the report’s co-author Sarah Carlson said that sovereigns can weather storms others cannot.

“Generally speaking, they have deep pockets, wide sources of revenues and funding, often including supportive banking systems, and the unique ability to determine which expenditure obligations they meet without sanction,” she said.

She said at least for now, material credit and rating consequences are expected to be focused on weaker sovereigns or on those facing idiosyncratic challenges, probably relating to weak institutions or ineffective policy-making.

“That said, our assumptions about the impact of the crisis are dynamic and could change. If damage to growth were to be more severe and protracted, with debt rising rapidly and access to affordable financing reduced, the credit implications for sovereigns would be more profound,” she added. — Bernama