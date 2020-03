United Airlines said the reduction includes a 42 per cent cut across the United States and Canada, and an 85 per cent decrease in international flights. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 18 ― United Airlines yesterday announced a 60 per cent schedule reduction in April, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel demand.

The airline said the reduction includes a 42 per cent cut across the United States and Canada, and an 85 per cent decrease in international flights.

Across the Atlantic, Pacific and Latin America, United will operate about 45 daily flights in April, the company said in a statement. ― Reuters