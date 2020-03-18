Axiata appoints Thaya Sangara Pillai as director

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Axiata Group Bhd has appointed Thaya Sangara Pillai as its independent non-executive director, as well as a member of the board audit committee (BAC) with immediate effect.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Axiata said Thaya’s appointment to the BAC served as a replacement for Datuk Izzaddin Idris who has been redesignated as an executive director upon his appointment as deputy group chief executive officer (CEO) and group CEO-designate on January 24, 2020.

Thaya is currently a board member of Axiata’s subsidiaries — edotco Group Sdn Bhd and Robi Axiata Ltd.

Axiata chairman Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid said as a board member of edotco and Robi Axiata, Thaya has collaborated closely with the Axiata board and senior management over the last five years.

“We value his strong uptake in instituting the highest governance standards, as well as his deep experience in ensuring integrity and accuracy in a company’s external financial reporting which demands a strong understanding of implementation of internal controls and adoption of appropriate accounting policies,” he said.

President and group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said with a solid background in the execution of high-profile initial public offerings and merger and acquisitions, the group stands to gain from his astute capabilities in conducting due diligence processes, improving corporate governance and risk management practices, and assessing financial and business implications.

A retired senior partner with over 30 years in PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia, Thaya is also a board member, chairman of the audit committee and a member of the risk committee of Alliance Bank Malaysia Bhd and Sime Darby Bhd, as well as a board member, as well as chairman of the audit committee and the risk committee of AIG (M) Bhd. — Bernama