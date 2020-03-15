Covid-19: Tourism Ministry urges industry players to restrategise, promote online

Datuk Noor Zari Hamat giving a presentation at the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2019 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Nov 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has urged tourism industry players to change their strategy by conducting online promotion to reduce physical contact in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Its secretary-general Datuk Noor Zari Hamat said the directive was issued after discussions were held with industry players recently.

“We have directed all stakeholders including domestic travel agencies to promote and sell their services online.

This is the most appropriate action to take during the current COVID-19 situation,” he said when met at the 2020 Semarak [email protected] Seni Kraf Orang Asli (MSKOA) programme here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly said the spread of COVID-10 has hit the nation’s tourism sector with estimated losses of RM3.37 billion within the first two months of the year and that the airline companies and hotels were the worst affected.

As such Noor Zari said MOTAC is providing 15 per cent electricity rebate to hotels to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“We have noted that one of the largest hotel operating expenses is electricity usage, this is among aids mentioned in the 2020 economic stimulus package,” said Noor Zari.

Meanwhile, Orang Asli Crafts Museum head Asmawi Mohamad Yunos said the Semarak Muzium programme at the National Museum which began on Saturday and ends today gave visitors the opportunity to appreciate handicrafts and cultural traditions of the Seletar, Semai Perai, Semai Pahang and Mah Meri tribes.

However he said the programme received lukewarm response following COVID-19 fears. — Bernama