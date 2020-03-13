China shares swoon, Hong Kong plummets amid global virus panic

A man wears a protective mask as he walks past a panel displaying the Hang Seng Index during morning trading, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, March 13 — Chinese shares and the yuan weakened today amid a global market meltdown triggered by intensifying fears over the global spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 4.1 per cent at its lowest level since February 5 before trimming some losses. It was last down 3.2 per cent, off nearly 10 per cent from mid-January highs.

Chinese blue-chip shares opened 4.6 per cent lower, at their weakest point since February 4, and were last down 3.5 per cent. Shares in Hong Kong suffered steeper falls, with the Hang Seng Index down 6.1 per cent, on track for its worst day since 2008

The yuan weakened after the People’s Bank of China lowered its daily fixing for the yuan’s trading band to the weaker side of the key 7 per dollar level for the first time in two weeks, at 7.0033 per dollar.

That was 392 pips or 0.56 per cent weaker than the previous fix of 6.9641, the biggest one-day weakening in percentage terms since February 4, and much weaker than market expectations.

Traders and analysts said the weak fixing could be a sign that the central bank might allow some yuan weakness for now.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.0300 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0261 as of 0150 GMT.

Chinese 10-year government bond futures were stable amid the market ructions, with the most-traded contract, for June delivery easing 0.05 per cent to 101.425. — Reuters