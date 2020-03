A pedestrian in protective suit rides an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai March 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 13 — China’s state planner today announced guidelines to boost residents’ property income and improve consumer market supply, in an effort to promote consumption as the coronavirus crisis takes a toll on the economy.

China will reduce import tariffs on consumer goods and encourage regions that have car plate quota restrictions to increase quota, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website. — Reuters