Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran February 20, 2020. — WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee handout pic via Reuters

TEHRAN, March 12 — Iran said today that it has sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which has not lent it money since 1962, to help it combat the novel coronavirus.

“Our central bank requested access” to the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter, urging the fund’s board to respond to the request “responsibly”. — AFP