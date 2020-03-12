Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry aims for new markets

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali and his deputy Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng attend a briefing in Putrajaya March 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

BANGI, 12 Mac — The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities aims to expand the oil palm market by entering new markets such as Africa and the Middle East, as well as increasing production and plantation areas.

Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the ministry will conduct a comprehensive study on the strength of the markets in the Middle East and Africa via the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

He added that he had received a call from a Middle Eastern ambassador requesting for a meeting to discuss the market opportunities for palm oil products in the country.

Mohd Khairuddin noted that the oil palm plantation size in Malaysia is currently about six million hectares, with production at about 20 million tonnes per hectare, adding that the ministry plans to expand the plantation area.

“What happened in Europe, let it be. The most important thing is that we will continue to open up new markets, we will create a new direction,” he told reporters after chairing a briefing session with the MPOB board of directors here today.

Also present were deputy ministers Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng and Willie Anak Mongin, as well as MPOB chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh. — Bernama