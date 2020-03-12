Mumbai-based vege oils broker hails Malaysia’s move to improve ties with India

Recent data showed that Malaysia’s palm oil exports to India dropped about 55 per cent month-on-month to 21,000 tonnes last month from 47,000 tonnes in January. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group has hailed Malaysia’s initiative to resolve the palm oil trade dispute with India by planning to send a delegation to the country soon.

Research head Anilkumar Bagani said the move would definitely help to ease tensions, but it would depend on the direction and plans proposed by the Malaysian officials.

“It would be worth watching what the Malaysian delegates come up with, and everything depends on the direction of the effort.

“If the move goes in the right direction, it will definitely help to ease the tensions. But it will take time to resolve the issue,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

However, Anilkumar declined to predict the time frame that the conflict would be resolved.

Yesterday, newly-appointed Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said Malaysia would strengthen its ties with India, particularly to boost palm oil exports.

He also said a delegation would be sent to India as soon as possible to resolve the issue through negotiations.

The move was in a bid to resolve India’s curbs on Malaysian palm oil following former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism of New Delhi’s actions in Kashmir and India’s new citizenship law. — Bernama