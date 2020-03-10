Payments on mortgages to be suspended across Italy after coronavirus outbreak

People visit Piazza of Duomo, virtually deserted as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak, in Florence March 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROME, March 10 — Payments on mortgages will be suspended across the whole of Italy after the coronavirus outbreak, Italy’s deputy economy minister said today.

“Yes, that will be the case, for individuals and households,” Laura Castelli said in an interview with Radio Anch’io, when asked about the possibility.

Italy’s banking lobby ABI said yesterday lenders representing 90 per cent of total banking assets would offer debt moratoriums to small firms and households grappling with the economic fallout from Italy’s coronavirus outbreak. — Reuters