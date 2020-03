Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the opening bell, March 10, 2020 in New York. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 10 — Wall Street stocks entered negative territory today as a rally fizzled following their worst day of trading since 2008 amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.

Around 1530 GMT, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 per cent at 23,782.47, and the broad-based S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent at 2,745.31.

The tech-rich Nasdaq remained positive, trading up 0.3 per cent at 7,970.27. — AFP