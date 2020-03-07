EU tells Italy its coronavirus spending will not hurt compliance with budget rules

File photo of tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROME, March 7 — The European Commission told Italy on Saturday that its planned extra spending to respond to the country’s coronavirus outbreak will not be counted in considering its compliance with European Union budget rules.

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said this week Rome would spend some 7.5 billion euros (RM35.5 billion) to offset the economic impact of the epidemic in Europe’s worst-hit country, raising this year’s budget deficit goal to 2.5 per cent of national output from its current 2.2 per cent.

“As regards the announced package of support measures, any one-off budgetary spending, incurred in relation to the response to the outbreak, would be excluded by definition from the computation of the structural balance and not taken into account when assessing compliance with the required fiscal effort under the existing rules,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni wrote in a letter published on Saturday on the website of Italy’s Economy Ministry.

EU rules allow a temporary deviation from the deficit goals in case of exceptional events, including severe economic recession and major natural disasters. — AFP