Trump signs US$8.3b spending bill to boost coronavirus response

US President Donald Trump accompanied by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar, presents the signed Congressional funding bill for coronavirus response at the White House in Washington, March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 6 — US President Donald Trump today signed an emergency spending bill for US$8.3 billion to ramp up the nation’s response to the coronavirus, providing funds for state and local officials to combat the spread of infections as the number of cases grows in the United States.

The funding measure includes over US$3 billion for research and development of vaccines, test kits and medical treatments, US$2.2 billion to aid public health activities on prevention, preparedness and response, and US$1.25 billion to help international efforts aimed at reining in the virus. — Reuters