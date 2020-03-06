Dow falls 2.8 per cent at the open, shrugging off good US jobs data

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 5, 2020 in New York City. Coronavirus fears have whipsawed markets recently, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending down more than 950 points, or nearly 3.6 percent. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 6 — Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading today, shrugging off strong US jobs data as investors fixate on the economic toll from the coronavirus.

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,398.19, down 2.8 per cent or around 725 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 2.8 per cent to 2,938.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.7 per cent to 8,503.77.

Demand remained elevated for secure assets such as bonds, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note falling to a fresh all-time low. — AFP