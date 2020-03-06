Dow falls 2.8 per cent at the open, shrugging off good US jobs data

NEW YORK, March 6 — Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading today, shrugging off strong US jobs data as investors fixate on the economic toll from the coronavirus.
A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,398.19, down 2.8 per cent or around 725 points.
The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 2.8 per cent to 2,938.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.7 per cent to 8,503.77.
Demand remained elevated for secure assets such as bonds, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note falling to a fresh all-time low. — AFP