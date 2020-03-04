FGV picks former MRT Corp director as new group comms chief

FGV’s new group chief strategic communication officer Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah. — Picture courtesy of FGV

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — FGV Holdings Berhad (formerly Felda Global Ventures) has appointed Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah as its group chief strategic communication officer.

“On behalf of the management, I am pleased to welcome Datuk Najmuddin to the Group.

“His extensive experience will further strengthen the Company’s position to move forward and achieve long-term success,” said Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan, FGV Holdings’ Group Chief Executive Officer.

Najmuddin was most recently MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd’s director of strategic communications and stakeholder relations, and served at Malaysia Airlines prior to that as a senior vice president & head of strategic communications.

He has also held senior roles in Kontena Nasional Global Logistics, Celcom Axiata Bhd and ntv7.