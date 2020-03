Medical workers put on protective suits at a preparation room next to isolation wards at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital, February 24. — China Daily pic via Reuters

SHANGHAI, March 4 — China is encouraging producers of protective suits for medical use to export to meet overseas demand as the coronavirus spreads outside the country, a government official said today.

Cao Xuejun, a senior official at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, made the comment at a press briefing in Beijing. — Reuters