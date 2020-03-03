ECB says ready to 'take appropriate measures' on coronavirus

The ECB's governing council is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt on March 12. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, March 3 ― The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday said it stood ready to take action as concerns grow about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy.

The fast-spreading outbreak has roiled financial markets and disrupted international travel and supply chains, fuelling fears that it will take a toll on economic growth this year.

“The coronavirus outbreak is a fast developing situation, which creates risks for the economic outlook and the functioning of financial markets,” ECB chief Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

“We stand ready to take appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks.”

The ECB's governing council is due to hold its next monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt on March 12.

Observers are sceptical that there is much the central bank can do given its already ultra-loose monetary policy.

The bank has in recent years rolled out unprecedented stimulus measures to bolster the eurozone economy and drive up stubbornly low inflation.

It has set interest rates at record low levels, offered cheap loans to banks and bought up more than €3.6 trillion (RM16.9 trillion) in corporate and government bonds.

Before the outbreak, the ECB had been widely expected to leave its monetary policy unchanged for a while.

But some analysts have suggested it could now opt to cut its bank deposit rate deeper into negative territory, making it more expensive for banks to park their cash with the ECB in a bid to encourage lending, or it could ramp up its monthly bond purchases.

The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have also indicated they are ready to take action to support the economy.

The novel coronavirus outbreak that started in China late last year has now killed more than 3,000 people and infected some 90,000 as it spreads around the globe.

The OECD yesterday lowered its global GDP forecast by half a percentage point to 2.4 per cent, the lowest rate since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

That forecast assumes the virus outbreak fades this year, but a more severe outbreak “would weaken prospects considerably”, the group of free-market economies said.

In export-driven Germany, Europe's top economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the government had the means to “launch a fiscal stimulus package” if the situation worsened. ― AFP