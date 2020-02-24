Sabah ports gets RM80m financing facility for jetty extension

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd (Sabah Ports) has obtained a RM80 million Tawarruq Financing Facility from Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd (BPMB) to fund the Sapangar Bay Oil Terminal jetty extension project.

In a statement today, BPMB president/group chief executive officer Arshad Mohamed Ismail said the project would bring in many positive changes to the port area and to the state itself.

“Bank Pembangunan will continue to support the developmental agenda whilst promoting sectors of strategic importance to the overall socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

The Tawarruq Financing Facility is offered under BPMB’s Maritime Fund 2.0, and the bank also offers other financing facilities under its Industry Digitalisation Transformation Fund, Sustainable Development Financing Fund, Public Transport Fund and Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Meanwhile, Sabah Ports managing director Ng Kiat Min said the company was looking forward to undertake a more significant role in promoting oil and gas activities and maritime services in the state. — Bernama