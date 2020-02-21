Hong Kong stocks close lower on virus worries

The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 21 — Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower today as the rising toll from the deadly coronavirus outside China fanned fears the epidemic’s impact on earnings and economic growth could be worse than anticipated.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1 per cent, or 300.35 points, to 27,308.81.

Mainland China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 per cent, or 9.52 points, to 3,039.67.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was up 1.1 per cent, or 21.21 points, at 1,907.35. — AFP