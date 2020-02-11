China stocks end higher for sixth day as new virus cases dip

Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a protective facemask as a health official checks his body temperature during an inspection of the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention work at the Anhuali Community in Beijing, February 10, 2020. — Xinhua/AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 — China shares closed higher for a sixth straight session today as a fall in new cases of the coronavirus in China lifted investor sentiment.

The Shanghai Composite index closed 0.4 per cent higher at 2,901.67. The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.9 per cent.

CSI300’s financial sector sub-index rose 0.8 per cent, the consumer staples sector was up 1.7 per cent, the real estate index climbed 1.2 per cent and the healthcare sub-index edged up 0.4 per cent.

The smaller Shenzhen index was flat and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index fell 0.7 per cent.

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases in mainland China on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638.

Investors became more confident as the number of newly confirmed cases outside epicentre Hubei province dropped, Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securitiess said, adding that the valuation of stocks was cheap after last week’s fall.

China’s central bank should consider lowering its benchmark deposit rate to enable banks to reduce lending rates and help small businesses weather the economic fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus, a central bank advisor said.

“In the near term, we recommend sectors that will likely see demand growth as locals opt to stay home, mainly the online gaming and e-commerce sectors, and also resilient yield stocks that offer diversification benefits in a volatile market,” UBS Chief Investment Office said in a note today.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on remarks by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a Congress testimony later today.

Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba dropped 2.5 per cent in Hong Kong after a Bloomberg report said the company will not be allowed to join the Stock Connect trading link, which grants mainland China and Hong Kong equity investors mutual access.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by almost 1 per cent.

By 0707 GMT, the yuan was 0.13 per cent stronger at 6.9783 per US dollar.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 4.9 per cent and the CSI300 has fallen 3.5 per cent. Shanghai stocks have declined 2.5 per cent this month.

About 26.92 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange. The volume in the previous trading session was 29.49 billion.

The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average. — Reuters