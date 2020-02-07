Malaysia’s manufacturing sales up 5.2pc to RM76.1b in Dec 2019

Employees work at a production facility in Penang September 20, 2019. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew by 5.2 per cent to RM76.1 billion in December 2019 from RM72.3 billion in the same month last year.

In a statement, the Statistics Department said the year-on-year (y-o-y) growth was driven by the increase in transport equipment and other manufactured products (7.7 per cent), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.9 per cent) and electrical and electronics products (2.7 per cent).

During the month, total employees in the manufacturing sector stood at 1.09 million ― a 1.4 per cent y-o-y increase from 1.07 million previously.

“Salaries and wages paid amounted to RM4.33 billion, a 4.2 per cent y-o-y increase.

“Sales value per employee grew by 3.7 per cent y-o-y to RM69,757, while the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,970,” it said.

The department said for the whole of 2019, the manufacturing sector’s sales value grew by five per cent y-o-y to RM866 billion.

Meanwhile, the number of employees engaged during the period grew by 1.4 per cent y-o-y to 1.09 million, while salaries and wages paid posted an increase of 4.3 per cent y-o-y to RM48.4 billion.

The sales value per employee also rose by 3.6 per cent y-o-y to RM794,065. ― Bernama