Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today on continued profit-taking in selected heavyweights and the broader market after the recent bargain hunting mid-week, analysts said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.23 points to 1,549.10 from yesterday's close of 1,552.77.

The benchmark index, however, opened 1.52 points firmer at 1,554.29. It moved between 1,546.08 and 1,554.91 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 434 to 270, with 322 counters unchanged, 959 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.37 billion shares worth RM861.41 million.

Online equity broker Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd anticipates the continuation of bargain hunting activities and the news on potential economic stimulus package to support the recovery of the FBM KLCI.

Meanwhile, Maybank IB Research said the FBM KLCI is expected to range between 1,530 and 1,570 today, with downside supports revised to 1,532 and 1,515, from 1,500 previously.

Among heavyweights, Maybank recovered six sen to RM8.51, Tenaga eased 12 sen to RM12.76, Public Bank declined eight sen to RM18.32, Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM6.48 and IHH dropped one sen to RM5.76.

Of the actives, Binasat rose nine sen to 56.5 sen, ARB was up three sen to 30.5 sen, AirAsia Group bagged three sen to RM1.26 while Securemetric was half-a-sen lower at 22.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 21.86 points to 11,025.56, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 45.28 points to 11,739.31 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 21.36 points to 10,826.83.

The FBM 70 was 9.46 points weaker at 13,796.98 but the FBM Ace recovered 38.71 points to 5,519.24.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.40 points to 145.70, the Financial Services Index was 36.82 points better at 14,885.96 and the Plantation Index contracted 34.79 points to 7,276.60. ― Bernama